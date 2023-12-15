Owners of the Nothing Phone 2 have a big weekend ahead of them – Nothing OS 2.5 and Android 14 are officially here in stable format after being in testing for two full months. The massive update was announced as rolling out by Nothing this morning.

With the update to Android 14, Nothing is changing and adding quite a bit of stuff. They’ve expanded the feature set of the Glyph Interface, redesigned the customization pages for the home and lock screens, added more lock screen shortcuts, improved the weather app and its notifications, added new widgets (pedometer, media player, and screen time), and enhanced overall system stability. This is a big update.

The full changelog can be found below that we absolutely ripped from Nothing’s post about it. They use such cute images to showcase changes that we couldn’t help ourselves.

Nothing says that this update is rolling out to the Nothing Phone 2 in a staggered way, so you may not see it immediately. In fact, I can’t pull the update yet because their quota for the day is likely full. This could take days to hit your device, but be sure to try each day to see if your number has been called.

Thoughts on this update? It’s good, right?

Nothing OS 2.5 / Android 14 Changes

Customisation

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.

New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colours on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.

New Glass wallpaper effect: Add a Glass filter to give your favourite wallpaper a unique appearance.

Introduced solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

Glyph Interface

Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown on the Glyph Interface.

Glyph Timer now supports time presets, allowing you to quickly set your desired duration.

You can now access Glyph Timer directly from the lock screen without unlocking the device.

Added an option to open the Glyph Timer popup by tapping instead of holding to accommodate for the Quick Settings widget.

Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.

Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.

Gesture

Customisable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures.

More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

More improvements

Optimised the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.

Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons.

Improved the stability of the camera.

Enhanced overall system stability for a more reliable and smooth experience.

New Widgets

Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.

Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on-the-move.

Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle.