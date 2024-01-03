The first Google Pixel update of 2024 could arrive at any moment. Google has given itself more wiggle room in terms of timing for Pixel updates these days, but because we are in a new month, you should prepare your Pixel device for the second the update goes live.

As we wait, we wanted to point out that the January 2024 Android Security Bulletin is now live prior to the next Pixel update. This is a move we almost always see before Google releases anything to Pixel devices, as it highlights the security patches issued in the latest build of Android for partners.

Should you take a look at the new January Android Security Bulletin (here), you will find another lengthy list from the Android team for several security vulnerabilities that were mitigated. They also mentioned in a note that “Information on the latest over-the-air update (OTA) and firmware images for Google devices is available in the January 2024 Pixel Update Bulletin,” while linking to the bulletin, which is not yet live.

Before you get too excited at the idea of a January Pixel update bringing new fun, I’ll tell you to pause for a minute. Remember, December’s update was a massive quarterly (QPR) update and Pixel Feature Drop, so there’s above average chance that this next update is a straight bug fixer and security patcher. The next big Android updated is expected in March as QPR2.

Now, we often share news of the newest Bulletin while telling you to remain patient, only to see Google then drop the Pixel update on us. If that happens, we’ve got you covered and will share those details immediately. Until then, prepare.