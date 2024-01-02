It’s official, Samsung will host its Unpacked 2024 press event in San Jose, CA on January 17 at 10am Pacific, at which point we’ll have all of the nifty details on the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup.

We won’t get too much into speculating on all of the devices Samsung intends to introduce beyond the Galaxy S24 lineup. With that said, Samsung also announced today that reservations for its upcoming devices are now live. For those who reserve the next Galaxy before January 17, Samsung will provide a $50 credit for when you order the device.

As always, this is a zero commitment offer from Samsung. All you need to provide is your name and email address with no obligation to buy needed.

If you already know that the Galaxy S24 is your next, you can follow the link below to get it reserved.