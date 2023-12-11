Google pushed out a new Android 14 QPR2 Beta update this week as Beta 2. This new update is available immediately for all still-supported Pixel devices from the Pixel 5a up through the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The update could be minor, but is labeled as a full jump from Beta 1 to Beta 2. Google hasn’t provided any mention of new features, leaving us in the dark as usual. However, they did at least point several bugs that have been fixed that we’ll jump into below.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 Release Details: Google is releasing the new update for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8 and 8 Pro as build AP11.231117.006. It appears that there is a single build number for all devices. The December Android security patch is also included.

Release date: December 11, 2023

Build: AP11.231117.006

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: December 2023

Google Play services: 23.44.15

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 Fixes: For bugs being squashed, Google took care of a battery usage info issue, a couple of bug related to the fingerprint reader and biometrics, and another that made it look like your device had no WiFi connection.

Fixed an issue where battery usage information that was reported in system settings was sometimes incorrect. (Issue #312121998)

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon on the lock screen would sometimes display before other information had loaded in always-on display mode. (Issue #311265905)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the biometric prompt to crash, causing it to be dismissed before a user could interact with it.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Internet Quick Settings tile to indicate that there was no Wi-Fi connection, even when the device was connected to a Wi-Fi network.

To check for the QPR2 Beta 2 update, head into Settings>System>Software updates and tap “System update.” If live, this should begin the download process. Otherwise, we have both OTA (here) and factory images (here) available to do the thing manually.

And for those not yet in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta who want to be, sign-up here.

// Google