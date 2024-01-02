Nothing attempted to release its Android 14 and Nothing OS 2.5 update to the Nothing Phone (2) back in mid-December. It was a bit of an early Xmas present for some Phone (2) owners, but the early reactions to the update itself have been mixed, mostly because it is not a perfect update – there are some bugs.

To respond to that, Nothing has begun pushing an update called Nothing OS 2.5.1a. I’m not sure why we didn’t stop at 2.5.1, but that “a” must be important and we’ll take it if it gets this update into better shape.

The changelog for the update is quite small and mentions only two things: an improvement to the Glyph light playback for device audio and a fix for freezing issues “caused by App Locker in certain scenarios.” That second note is the important one here, as freezing was pointed out by several people on the official 2.5 release thread (here).

Unfortunately, I can’t tell you if the update is good or bad, as I’ve still not received the update to 2.5. I’m also not alone, which sort of leads me to believe that Nothing pulled the update, is sending out this hotfix to those who had received, and will then send to the rest of us if it is deemed worthy. It has been 3 weeks and no communication from Nothing as to what’s going on, but again, I’m not alone in not receiving what was supposed to be a massive update to Android 14.

For those with the update, let us know in the comments how things have been running. Also, be sure to check for this 2.5.1a update to fix any problems you may be experiencing.