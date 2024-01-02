T-Mobile detailed this week that the T-Mobile Tuesdays app is getting sunsetted and transitioned into a new app experience called T Life.

From what we can tell, T Life is going to be much more than just an app for claiming weekly deals. Screenshots provided with the announcement show network and device management tools, as well as device/family tracking capabilities. Until it’s all official, we won’t speculate too much on its features.

Here’s what the T-Mobile Tuesdays app says.

T-Mobile Tuesdays will soon be part of T Life, a new app for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. You’ll still be able to score awesome perks and exclusive deals, plus you’ll enjoy access to benefits and more ways to connect with what’s important.

T-Mobile says the change will happen automatically once the update rolls out. That means your T-Mobile Tuesdays app will essentially morph into T Life, making the transition easy enough for customers. Be on the lookout for this change.

T Life isn’t a great name, right?