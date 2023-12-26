The Nova Launcher Prime sale is here, y’all. One of the best apps in the history of Android does this at the end of almost every year, dropping to a price that most should be able to jump on if they haven’t already.

Nova Launcher Prime can currently be had for just $0.49. Normally priced at $4.99 (and absolutely worth it at full price), this truly is an app you should own.

Whether you are on a Samsung or Pixel or OnePlus device, Nova Launcher is one of the best 3rd party launcher apps there is. This replaces your phone’s pre-loaded launcher and gives you access to custom icons, custom gestures on home screens, transition effects, ways to hide apps without uninstalling them, gestures on folders and apps, and a whole bunch of customization settings. The minute I finish reviewing almost any device that isn’t a Pixel, I put this app on to improve the experience.

Since being acquired in mid-2022, Nova Launcher has continued to push out updates, though maybe not (initially) as frequently. This year has been somewhat different, with fresh beta updates as recently as, well, today.

For those still questioning whether they should buy Prime or not, maybe think of it more like completing 2 or 3 Google Opinion Rewards surveys. Then it’s basically free.

Google Play Link: Nova Launcher Prime