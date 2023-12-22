Verizon and Samsung are beginning to ship the December update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 lineups.

Inside, you’ll find that December update, but also, Samsung has tweaked app text on the app screen for One UI. For example, instead of Samsung Health, it’ll say Health. Same goes for Samsung Pay which is simply Pay now. If you spot anything else, let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Watch 4 – R865USQU1HWL1

– R865USQU1HWL1 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – R885USQU1HWL1

– R885USQU1HWL1 Galaxy Watch 5 – R905USQU1BWL1

– R905USQU1BWL1 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – R925USQU1BWL1

Note: The above numbers are for the smaller models of the Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Watch 5. If you have the larger models, your numbers will indicate that.

It’s a nice little holiday gift from Samsung. Thanks!

// Verizon