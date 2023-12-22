Verizon and Samsung are beginning to ship the December update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 lineups.
Inside, you’ll find that December update, but also, Samsung has tweaked app text on the app screen for One UI. For example, instead of Samsung Health, it’ll say Health. Same goes for Samsung Pay which is simply Pay now. If you spot anything else, let us know.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy Watch 4 – R865USQU1HWL1
- Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – R885USQU1HWL1
- Galaxy Watch 5 – R905USQU1BWL1
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – R925USQU1BWL1
Note: The above numbers are for the smaller models of the Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Watch 5. If you have the larger models, your numbers will indicate that.
It’s a nice little holiday gift from Samsung. Thanks!
// Verizon
