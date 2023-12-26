Nothing is poised to release a mid-range phone in the coming year, a phone most are now referring to as the Nothing Phone 2a. Well, that’s the basic idea behind a wave of rumors and leaks in recent days. It all lines up too, because nothing has something to announce on February 27 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) during an official event.

The Nothing Phone 2a, according to the latest in leaks, will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and 120Hz display at 1084×2412 that could measure in at 6.7″. We should get a main 50MP Samsung (S5KGN9) sensor next to a secondary 50MP Samsung (S5KJN1) ultra-wide lens. This is apparently the same camera setup as the Moto G84, which as far as I can tell is a low-end international Motorola phone that never came to the US. We’ll also get a 32MP selfie camera to round out the photo capabilities of the 2a.

Other rumors suggest 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a fresh change to the phone’s back design that will still incorporate Nothing’s Glyph light system, and availability across the globe. Specific models could be sold in India, Japan, Europe, and as a global device, so don’t be surprised if it comes here.

What do we think as far as pricing goes? The Nothing Phone (2) (our review), which is a high-end device, starts at $599. If Nothing is releasing this 2a phone with specs this far below Phone 2, I’d hope for something at $300 or below. But that’s just a guess by me – these companies can surprise us at times, in both good and bad ways.

Thoughts?

// Smartprix