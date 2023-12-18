Google’s first foldable showed up this year as the Pixel Fold, a years-in-the-making device that takes advantage of Android’s big screen advancements and helps Google further compete with Samsung beyond the boundaries of the traditional phone. It even showed up to pretty solid reviews, although it could be argued that just as many told you to hold off on buying one.

For the first several months, the Pixel Fold held its $1,799 price tag, which was pretty steep, if I’m being honest. Thankfully, this holiday season has seen several price cuts to the Pixel Fold that have made it pretty tempting. Even me, foldable hater of haters, has tossed one in a cart on multiple occasions.

The first big discount was a $400 off deal for Black Friday, and that is (of course) long gone. However, Google keeps slashing $350 off the Pixel Fold and doesn’t seem in a hurry to move it back to full price. What I’m saying is that you can buy a Pixel Fold today at one of its best prices and likely still get it for the holidays.

To get the best deal, you may want to go through the Google Store or Best Buy to see what they might give you with a trade-in on top of the $350 discount. Amazon does have the same deal, though, and could get you a Pixel Fold faster than anyone. Also, keep in mind that the Porcelain version, which in my opinion is the best of the Pixel Fold, is only available directly from Google.

Who’s pulling the trigger? Should I?

Pixel Fold Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google