Google has been hesitant to discount its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, and we aren’t really sure why. All of their other devices, including the just-launched Pixel 8 series, see regular discounts. Maybe it’s to not offend those who spent $1,800 on a first-generation product a short time ago or maybe the margins are thin or maybe Google forgot they made a foldable. I don’t know and the reasons probably don’t matter. What I can tell you is that the first big discount for it is finally here.

The best Pixel Fold Black Friday deal dropped and it’s a $400 discount with no special requirements needed to get it. Google and its retail partners are selling the Pixel Fold for $400 off, but you could increase that discount if you trade in another device.

$400 OFF: With $400 off, you are looking at a starting price of $1,399. Is that a good deal for Google’s first foldable with 256GB storage and a Pixel-level camera? Yeah, sure, if you think Google makes the best foldable for your needs. This is the best price to date on the Pixel Fold. This is a good deal.

TRADE-IN HELP: If you’d like to shave off a couple of hundred on top of the $400 off promo, the Google Store and Best Buy will both let you trade-in your current device. Neither will give you the $600-$1,000 off like Samsung is doing, but they will hand you up to $275 or so. Anything helps here, especially if you have no plans for your old device and would rather get something for it.

Of course, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,345 off for Black Friday (with trade-in, 25% off, and bonus $25 discount), so there’s that. But again, if Google’s is the foldable you think works best for you, then yes, by all means go for it. Both Obsidian and Porcelain models are $400 off, as are 256GB and 512GB variants.

