Google Knocks $400 Off Pixel Fold for the First Time

Google Pixel Fold - Best Black Friday Deal

Google has been hesitant to discount its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, and we aren’t really sure why. All of their other devices, including the just-launched Pixel 8 series, see regular discounts. Maybe it’s to not offend those who spent $1,800 on a first-generation product a short time ago or maybe the margins are thin or maybe Google forgot they made a foldable. I don’t know and the reasons probably don’t matter. What I can tell you is that the first big discount for it is finally here.

The best Pixel Fold Black Friday deal dropped and it’s a $400 discount with no special requirements needed to get it. Google and its retail partners are selling the Pixel Fold for $400 off, but you could increase that discount if you trade in another device.

$400 OFF: With $400 off, you are looking at a starting price of $1,399. Is that a good deal for Google’s first foldable with 256GB storage and a Pixel-level camera? Yeah, sure, if you think Google makes the best foldable for your needs. This is the best price to date on the Pixel Fold. This is a good deal.

TRADE-IN HELP: If you’d like to shave off a couple of hundred on top of the $400 off promo, the Google Store and Best Buy will both let you trade-in your current device. Neither will give you the $600-$1,000 off like Samsung is doing, but they will hand you up to $275 or so. Anything helps here, especially if you have no plans for your old device and would rather get something for it.

Of course, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,345 off for Black Friday (with trade-in, 25% off, and bonus $25 discount), so there’s that. But again, if Google’s is the foldable you think works best for you, then yes, by all means go for it. Both Obsidian and Porcelain models are $400 off, as are 256GB and 512GB variants.

Pixel Fold Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store

