Samsung’s self-repair program, the one that launched early last year, is expanding. Not only is it getting new devices on the menu, like the company’s latest foldables, but it’s also growing into a whopping 30 new countries across the globe. Samsung’s self-repair is going global, people.

For us in the US, the big news is the addition of new phones on the repairable menu. Samsung has added the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, the entire Galaxy S23 series (including the S23 FE), entire Galaxy Tab S9 series, as well as a couple of Galaxy Books.

For those of you not reading Droid Life in the US, if you happen to live in a country such as Denmark, Greece, Hungary, or Portugal, you’re now also getting access to this self-repair program. Congratulations.

Need to learn more about this program? Look no further.

// Samsung