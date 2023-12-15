It’s nearly the end of 2023 and instead of a boring recap, we figured it would be much more exciting to give away a brand spankin’ new Pixel 8 Pro. We think that sounds much better.

In the spirit of things, we’re going to make entering this giveaway very simple. In the widget below, we need just your name and email address (so we can contact you if you win), then all we ask is that you comment on this post. That’s it. No social media nonsense, no craziness. If you’re looking to up your chances, you can choose to join our Telegram channel for an extra entry. We promise it’s a good time over there.

We appreciate everyone continuing to make Droid Life what it is: A fun and friendly community of Android enthusiasts who refuse to take themselves too seriously. It’s just phones after all.

Giveaway

Prize: 1 (one) Pixel 8 Pro, 128GB, your choice of color.

How to Enter:

Pixel 8 Pro Giveaway



Winner: We’ll randomly select our winner on December 18 at 10AM Pacific. Winner will be notified via email.