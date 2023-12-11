The December Pixel update hit Pixel phones and tablets and foldables a week ago, but for some reason didn’t touch Google’s smartwatches. For those waiting impatiently for the next update for your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, your wait is almost over. The December Pixel Watch update is scheduled to arrive this week.

Verizon spilled the beans on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2’s December update, saying to expect it on December 12. Because that’s tomorrow, we don’t yet have a changelog or any idea what to expect. Since this month happens to be a Pixel Feature Drop month for all of the other Pixel devices, this might be a decent-sized update.

Until we have the official list of changes from Google, we’ll all have to sit tight and speculate like we love to do.

To check for the update on your watch, feel free to try and pull the update using the classic Wear OS update tapping trick. This trick should still work for all Pixel Watch models as long as the update is loaded up on Google’s servers.