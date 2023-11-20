Galaxy S24 Reportedly Launches January 17

We have a date to mark on our calendars for the launch of the Galaxy S24 and it is earlier than the Galaxy S23’s launch. We aren’t talking about a release months in advance, but it is reportedly a couple of weeks ahead of the S23 schedule.

According to The Elec, Samsung will host Galaxy Unpacked 2024 at an event in San Jose, CA on January 17, 2024. Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 in San Francisco earlier this year.

This is not official just yet and won’t be until Samsung tells us something. I have a feeling we won’t know for some time, as this report has arrived a couple of months before this supposed launch date. For comparison, Samsung confirmed the February 1 date for the S23 on January 10. If January 17 is the Galaxy S24 launch, we might not hear anything official until December.

We’ll keep you posted.