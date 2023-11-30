Telegram is getting yet another major update this week, introducing a suite of new features for both unpaid and paid users. The update is available for both Android and iOS.

Voice Transcription: For everyone, Telegram is detailing a new transcription feature for voice messages. Should you have a contact who sent over a message via voice, but you aren’t in a position to listen to it, Telegram will transcribe the message for you.

Another new feature is Similar Channels, a feature that will detail channels similar to ones you just joined. According to Telegram, only public channels will appear in the list and they are selected automatically based on similarities in their subscribers.

Story Reposting: The ability to repost Stories has also arrived. With two taps, you can now share a story to your own page, which helps potentially amplify it to new users. You can add things before reposting, too. Reposting a Story lets you add extras like text, audio, or a video comment.

Video Messages on Stories: Also for Stories, users can now add a video message on top of content, which can help provide commentary should you need it. As described, these messages can be resized and moved around on the screen wherever you need it.

Other New Features: For Telegram Premium users, they have added Profile Colors and Wallpapers for Both Sides. Other features included in this update are Story Stats for Channels, Custom Reactions for Channels, Code Highlighting in Messages, Improvements for Topics, plus a new Thanos Snap Effect exclusive to iOS.

Go snag that update.

// Telegram