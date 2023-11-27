The weeklong deals we’ve enjoyed that fell under the “Black Friday” category are almost gone, with Cyber Monday landing and the deals reaching their final moments. If you haven’t yet taken advantage, it’s time to jump on Google’s new Pixel 8 phones.

The best Pixel 8 Pro Cyber Monday deal is the same $200-off deal from last week. The same goes for the regular Pixel 8, which remains $150 off. Google and its retail partners have kept them with the same discounts for today and likely today only. Well, I’d bet on a final sale just before Xmas, but for Black Friday, today should be it.

At $200 off, the Pixel 8 Pro drops to $799 as a starting point with 128GB storage. The 256GB and 512GB variants are also $200 off. For the Pixel 8, $150 off means a starting price of $549. That’s such a great price.

Need reviews of each to help you decide? You don’t. We recommend the Pixel 8 Pro this year more than the regular because it has so many upgrades that Google is using to confirm its “Pro” name. The Pixel 8 is still nice, you just may end up missing some stuff over its 7-year run. And fine, we have reviews of both (Pixel 8 review, Pixel 8 Pro review).

I’m so burned out on deals.

Pixel 8 Pro Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store

Pixel 8 Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store