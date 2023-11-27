Here’s the OnePlus 12 (Updated)

OnePlus is allowing us to take a break from the deals and is introducing the OnePlus 12. We thank you for this service, OnePlus.

With a color option called Flowy Emerald inspired directly by nature, the OnePlus 12 builds on a similar look of the OnePlus 11, though, the company does note a change of scenery for the Alert Slider. This change in position is detailed to allow for better gaming antennas to be available on the device.

Described in its announcement, “Based on internal testing, it has been determined that the optimal position for gaming antennas is between the forefingers of the user when the phone is held in landscape orientation. However, the space is currently occupied by the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 11. By relocating the Alert Slider to the opposite side of the phone, better gaming antennas can be deployed on the OnePlus 12.”

According to lab test data produced by OnePlus, the gaming antenna signal can be improved by 3dB, with the game latency reduced by 15%. Fortnite and COD: Mobile gamers, rejoice.

As for this Flowy Emerald colorway, which we can just barely make out in the header image, OnePlus’ design team did something that sounds pretty awesome. It’s said that the team went to the Dart River (New Zealand), shot a photo of the area using the 3x periscope telephoto camera that will be found on the OnePlus 12, then used “the latest AG technology to imprint it onto the glass surface of the device.” Again, we can’t see the whole thing in the photos that were provided, but so far it’s looking sweet.

There are still plenty of details OnePlus hasn’t shared, so now that the hypetrain is starting to leave the station, prepare to learn much more.

Update: OnePlus uploaded a full trailer video for the device that you can view below.