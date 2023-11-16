Google Smacks $200 Off Pixel 8 Pro in Best Black Friday Deal

After teasing its Black Friday line-up the other day, Google and its retail partners have now pushed live their price cuts on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If you were smart patient enough to ignore the launch deals for Google’s new phones in October, knowing that they almost always discount them for the holidays, your time has come to pay up.

The Pixel 8 Pro is $200 off across the board, dropping its starting price to just $799 if 128GB storage is all you need. The 256GB and 512GB models are also discounted by the same $200, with holiday prices of $859 and $979, respectively. As for colors, Porcelain, Bay, and Obsidian are all on sale as well, so again, this is every model of the Pixel 8 Pro at really great starting prices.

For the smaller Pixel 8, you are now looking at a $549 starting price, thanks to a $150 discount on the 128GB model. The 256GB model is $150 as well, so that drops you down to $609. Like the Pixel 8 Pro, all three colors of Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose are a part of the BF promo.

Which of Google’s new phones do you buy? Our Pixel 8 Pro review and Pixel 8 review should help you decide, but the easy answer is that you buy the Pro if you want all of the features and then some. You buy the regular Pixel 8 if the extra camera features and select AI features aren’t something you think you’ll use, plus you potentially want a smaller device.

For me, the Pixel 8 Pro is a tough phone to ignore and has been in my pocket since finishing my review. The phone is so good, with its incredible flat (!) display, top tier camera, solid performance, and snappy and useful software, that I can’t see myself using another Android phone at the moment. For you, the fact that it’ll receive 7 years of updates should also help sell you on it. Google nailed it with the Pixel 8 series, but more so with the Pixel 8 Pro, as it has no weaknesses outside of a somewhat spotty cellular modem.

Everyone has these deals, so shop where you prefer.

Pixel 8 Pro Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store

Pixel 8 Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store