Why not spend your morning watching Samsung talk about a handful of new devices, eh? We made it to February 1, the date that Samsung picked to host its first in-person Unpacked event in years. Time to take it all in.

This new Samsung Unpacked kicks off at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern) and can be watched below, or probably in several other places, like Samsung’s site or Twitter or whatever.

I can’t imagine you need a recap or “What to expect from Samsung Unpacked!” write-up, but yes, we are expecting the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra to be fully revealed. We have not heard anything about new Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch, though, so prepare for a lot of phone talk.

We’ll have a ton to talk about shortly, so stay tuned to the site all day!