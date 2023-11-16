The Pixel Buds A-Series launched in 2021 as Google’s affordable pair of earbuds that were arguably better at the time than the regular Pixel Buds. Google has since released the Pixel Buds Pro, a true pro-level pair of earbuds with all of the bells and whistles. The thing is, they are expensive on most days, running close to $200 without a sale. So if you don’t want to spend that kind of cash on little earbuds, the A-Series remains one of the best options around, in my opinion.

Originally priced at $99, you can grab the Pixel Buds A-Series for $59 for Black Friday. At $40 off and down to this special price, there are few earbuds I’d recommend over the A-Series if you need a budget pair of buds.

In my review of the A-Series, I talked about the incredible fit impressive sound for the price, responsive touch pads, snazzy case, and solid battery life. I can also tell you that after reviewing these, they often stayed in my ears when I needed a pair of buds. The lightweight and comfortable design was perfect for workouts or runs, plus at the lower-end of pricing, they brought a lot less anxiety than $200 buds might. Still to this day, I keep a pair in my car’s glovebox just in case.

You can find all colors on sale from most retailers for Black Friday, including Dark Olive, Sea, Charcoal, and Clearly White.

Pixel Buds A-Series Links: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store