We know that Samsung Android 14 updates could arrive at any moment on almost all of Samsung’s still-supported phones, but until we get there, there are security patches to make the rounds. After the Fold 4 and Flip 4 kicked off the November Samsung update rollout, we are now seeing similar updates to the Fold 5 and Flip 5, Galaxy S21 line, and Galaxy Note 20 pair.

This Samsung November update, because we are counting the days until the big Android 14 update, is minor. Verizon lists each update as only providing “the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” There are no performance improvements or new camera features or noted bug fixes – that should all come over the next few weeks with the big one.

Here’s the full list of devices getting updates this week, all of which should be going live if they aren’t already:

Galaxy Z Fold 5 : TP1A.220624.014.F946USQS1AWJ7

: TP1A.220624.014.F946USQS1AWJ7 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : TP1A.220624.014.F731USQS1AWJ7

: TP1A.220624.014.F731USQS1AWJ7 Galaxy Note 20 : TP1A.220624.014.N981USQS5HWJ4

: TP1A.220624.014.N981USQS5HWJ4 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.N986USQS5HWJ4

: TP1A.220624.014.N986USQS5HWJ4 Galaxy S21 : TP1A.220624.014.G991USQS9EWK1

: TP1A.220624.014.G991USQS9EWK1 Galaxy S21+ : TP1A.220624.014.G996USQS9EWK1

: TP1A.220624.014.G996USQS9EWK1 Galaxy S21 Ultra: TP1A.220624.014.G998USQS9EWK1