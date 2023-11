Samsung is beginning to ship out the November security patch to Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners on Verizon.

Once updated, Z Flip 4 owners will have software version F721USQS3DWJ4 and Fold 4 will have F936USQS3DWJ4. Besides the November security patch, Samsung or Verizon don’t list anything else in the changelog.

Of course, if you spot anything new on your foldable that wasn’t listed, please let us know.

Happy Friday, Fold and Flip owners!

