A brand new Android 14 Beta program has kicked off this morning as Android 14 QPR2. This is a quarterly platform release (QPR) that will eventually turn into the March 2024 update, if you can believe that. Files are available right away for most still-supported Pixel devices as far back as the Pixel 5a.

You might be thinking, “Wait, aren’t we still doing Android 14 QPR1 Beta builds?” Well, maybe not! The Android 14 QPR1 program hit Beta 2.2 at the beginning of November and either Google believes it is stable enough for release in December now or maybe they just want to get us testing an even newer build with lots to fix as early as possible. Either way, QPR2 is here.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 Release Details

Release date: November 15, 2023

Build Pixel 5a devices: AP11.231020.013

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro devices: AP11.231020.014

All other devices: AP11.231020.013.A1 Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: November 2023

Google Play services: 23.36.14

At this moment, the QPR2 Beta 1 build is available for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Google says that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro updates are coming soon . UPDATE: The update for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is now live as well.

To get this Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 build, you should just receive it over-the-air today if you are already enrolled in the Android Beta Program. If you are on Android 14 QPR1 2.2, you will move from that to this new QPR2 Beta 1 build, according to this Android_Beta subreddit post.

If you are on Android 14 QPR1 2.2 and don’t want to move to QPR2, you should opt-out of the Beta Program (here) right away. This way, you’ll receive the QPR1 stable build when Google releases it in December.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 Fixes

Google shared the following fixes within this QPR2 update, but has not yet provided a list of new features.

Fixed an issue that caused the package manager to crash when installing some apps. (Issue #303849830)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from submitting feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app. (Issue #307592531)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from connecting to a 5G network when it was available. (Issue #306294357)

We’ll dive into QPR2 and share with anything fun we find.

// Google