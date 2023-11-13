Much like every other company, Samsung is firing up a few early Black Friday deals, upping those trade-in values for buyers as well as offering free storage upgrades.

So far, the deals we see are for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy Watch 6. If Samsung’s latest foldable has been on your radar, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 for select trade-ins, providing a free storage upgrade up to 512GB, and also selling the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $50 when you bundle it all together. That’s a lot of savings, so long as you have a sweet trade-in device.

For Galaxy S23 Ultra buyers, Samsung is offering up to $800 off for select trade-ins, plus that same $50 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bundle is also available. If you want Samsung’s Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 6 device, the deal is up to 80% off, as well as up to $250 off for select trade-ins.

All three deals are live right now, available exclusively through the links below. Have at it, early shoppers.

Samsung Links