With the release of the August Android update, the original Pixel 4a received what should have been its final update. Google had scheduled August 2023 to be the end and hasn’t sent an update to the phone since. We thought for sure that the Pixel 4a was done, especially with Android 14 here and the Pixel 4a not a part of 14’s beta test. Today, it got a new build!

The November Android update dropped this morning and with it came a new build for the Pixel 4a. Google did not mention the update in its community post, but we noticed a new Android 13 build of TQ3A.230805.001.S1 with a November patch date.

I wouldn’t expect new features with this update or anything major. Instead, this should be leaving the Pixel 4a with bugs fixed as it heads off into the sunset. There are no plans at this time give the 4a an update to Android 14 or for it to be a part of future Feature Drops.

To check for this (likely) final Pixel 4a update, head into Settings>System>System update.