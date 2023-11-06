It is a big day in the world of Android, as a new month is here and that means new updates for Google’s Pixel line of devices. This also marks an important month for the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with the November Android update being the first for these phones.

Outside of the Pixel 8 line, Google is still sending updates to the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The updates will start to roll out right away and will continue over the coming days depending on carrier and device.

This could be the final update for the Pixel 4a 5G, though, and the Pixel 5 should be done. According to the Pixel update schedule, the Pixel 5 was supposed to be cutoff after October’s update (it is getting November’s), while the Pixel 4a 5G is reaching end of life, possibly this month.

Here are the new Android 14 build numbers you’ll want to grab:

Global

Pixel 4a (5G): UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 5: UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 5a (5G): UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 6: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 6 Pro: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 6a: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7 Pro: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7a: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel Tablet: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel Fold: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 8: UD1A.231105.004

Pixel 8 Pro: UD1A.231105.004

The original Pixel 4a is also getting another Android 13 update, its first since seeing end-of-life in August:

Pixel 4a: TQ3A.230805.001.S1

NOTE: The full list of bug fixes in the November update can be found here.

Again, Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: