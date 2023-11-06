Google Fixes 7 Bugs in Pixel’s November Update

The November Android update for Pixel devices that Google just released wasn’t expected to be a major update. We just got Android 14 last month as a Pixel Feature Drop, and we know that December’s update is a big QPR1 build, so for November, a sprinkling of bug fixes onto specific devices would make sense. That’s exactly what Google is delivering.
In a changelog shared to Google’s Pixel community forum, Google lays out fixes to the display, where a green flashing was happening, another that should stabilize NFC, a bug that caused bootloops by considering a device to be out of space, and more. There are 7 fixes in total, all of which can be seen below in more detail.
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions *[1]
NFC
- Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions
System
- Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed
- Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop *[3]
User Interface
- Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera
Touch
- Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise *[2]
Google forgot to add a key to let us know which device is getting which fix, so apologies for the numbers above meaning little. Once we have that, we’ll update this post.
