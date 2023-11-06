Google Fixes 7 Bugs in Pixel’s November Update

The November Android update for Pixel devices that Google just released wasn’t expected to be a major update. We just got Android 14 last month as a Pixel Feature Drop, and we know that December’s update is a big QPR1 build, so for November, a sprinkling of bug fixes onto specific devices would make sense. That’s exactly what Google is delivering.

In a changelog shared to Google’s Pixel community forum, Google lays out fixes to the display, where a green flashing was happening, another that should stabilize NFC, a bug that caused bootloops by considering a device to be out of space, and more. There are 7 fixes in total, all of which can be seen below in more detail.

Display & Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions *[1] NFC Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions System Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed

Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop *[3] User Interface Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera Touch Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise *[2]

Google forgot to add a key to let us know which device is getting which fix, so apologies for the numbers above meaning little. Once we have that, we’ll update this post.