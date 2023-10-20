Pixel 8 Pro Owners, Are We Missing the Curved Display?

Pixel 8 Pro owners, especially those coming from the Pixel 7 Pro, probably noticed a big change when they first picked up their new device. That’s right, we’re talking about the flat display. We knew it was coming, but it’s hard to know how it will feel in-hand. Now that some of you have had the phone for a week, we’d like you to share your thoughts on Google’s decision.

Beyond the flat nature of the display compared to last year’s, the display on the Pixel 8 Pro has received a lot of positive feedback. Not only from us in our full review, but professional display reviewers are calling it the best of any phone. Regardless if you’re a flat or curved display fan, Google appears to have nailed the panel, which is a good thing.

Head below and make your argument for which is better: curved or flat. Personally? I’m loving this flat display.