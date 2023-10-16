If anyone bothered to read the fine print on Google’s promotion for a free Pixel Watch 2 with the purchase of a new Pixel 8 Pro, then you’d know that this deal wasn’t going to last forever. In fact, it ends tonight, making today the last day to take advantage of this very good offer.

Should you buy the Pixel 8 Pro today from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store itself, you’ll be able to select a Pixel Watch 2 in either Obsidian or Porcelain for your very own. That’s a $349 value, for free. When coupled with a trade-in deal, especially with the values Best Buy is offering, it becomes almost a no-brainer decision for some buyers.

As I stated, the fine print for this promo says that it ends October 16 at 11:59pm PT, so you now have until midnight tonight to get in on this. If the Pixel 8 Pro has been calling your name over the weekend, now’s the time.