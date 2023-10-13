One UI 6 Beta Released for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Want that new Android hotness running on your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4? Samsung has released a beta for One UI 6 (Android 14) for both devices, which makes this a sweet Friday the 13th for you foldable owners.

To enter, all you’ll want to do is open up the Samsung Members app and find the banner inside for entering the beta. Once there, you’ll enroll your device and await the OTA. It’s easy.

Curious what’s inside? You’ll want to look here and here, as we’ve written up the One UI 6 beta for multiple devices now.

Have at it.

Cheers Brian!