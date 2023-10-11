Our Favorite Minimal Cases Now Available for Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

I’ve been a Totallee case fanboy for years now. Each year, when they release a new minimal case for either the latest Galaxy or Pixel device, I tend to highlight it, simply because these are the cases I personally use on my devices. With that said, Totallee’s cases are now available for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

I prefer the minimal cases because they provide the scratch protection that I want, plus add very little bulk to the device itself. If you’re looking for superior drop protection, I’d look elsewhere, but if you’re looking for something you’ll hardly notice is there, Totallee is a good option and fit like an absolute glove.

You can find Totallee’s new cases over on Amazon for $39 a pop. Expensive? Yes. Worth it? Yes.