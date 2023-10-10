Google Slaps Pixel Watch All the Way Down to $209

The Pixel Watch 2 will arrive in a few days on store shelves and as a bundle with pre-orders for the Pixel 8 Pro. By all means, it appears to be a solid upgrade over the original Pixel Watch that is now a full year old. Still, if you can find a Pixel Watch at a big discount as it makes its exit, would you still consider one? Maybe at $209 you would.

BEST PIXEL WATCH DEAL YET: Today, as a part of this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, the Google Pixel Watch is all of the day down to that $209 price, making it $140 off. I could go back and confirm this, of course, but I’m just going to say it – this has to be the best price ever for this smartwatch.

At $209, you are getting a Pixel Watch with integrated Fitbit like no other smartwatch has, the support of Google (which should mean Wear OS 4 soon), a growing ecosystem of quality watch bands, one of the best designs of a smartwatch you’ll find anywhere, and the perfect companion to your Pixel (or Samsung) phone.

That’s not to say that the Pixel Watch isn’t without flaws. It struggles with battery life when you have the always-on display activated, it doesn’t charge well, and there is only a single 41mm size to choose from. But overall, performance is solid, it’s a great workout companion if you are into Fitbit, and again, it looks stunning.

PIXEL WATCH 2, THOUGH: Should you still choose it knowing the Pixel Watch 2 is here with several big upgrades? Well, the Pixel Watch 2 costs $349 and won’t see a price cut like this for some time, if ever. The original Pixel Watch still has plenty of life in it and I’d imagine you’ll take some of its shortcomings with a price this good.

For those who missed it, our full review is worth a read, as is this 3-month check-in.

All colors of the Bluetooth/WiFi model should be discounted at that link below (Black, Silver, and Champagne). The LTE model is also discounted by $140 to $260.

