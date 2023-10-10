It’s Prime Day over at Amazon. OnePlus, who does sell its devices via Amazon, is taking part in the celebration and has multiple devices currently discounted for a limited time.

During Prime Day, you can find the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad (review), and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 all discounted. At the discounted pricing, you can pick up the OnePlus 11 (review) for $150 off its usual price for $649, OnePlus Pad for $399 ($80 off), and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for only $99 ($80 off).

This pricing is very solid, especially if you’re in the market for a new set of earbuds or unlocked smartphone. We are also fans of the OnePlus Pad, just in case an Android tablet is something you want to try.

For those looking to get in on the Prime Day excitement, follow the links below.

Amazon Links