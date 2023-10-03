Google appears set to release new firmware for Pixel Buds Pro this week, reported to be labeled as build 5.9. Inside, it’s looking like a relatively major upgrade, with the earbuds getting outfitted with conversation detection, clearer calls, as well as Hearing Wellness.

Thanks to a screenshot that was posted onto the web from someone who received the update a bit early, we can detail exactly what’s inside for owners. For example, like Galaxy Buds of yore, conversation detection on Pixel Buds Pro can automatically switch to transparency mode and pause media playback when the earbuds heat you talking. I remember this feature from a few years ago and I enjoyed it very much.

Google also details Bluetooth super wideband inside of the update, which doubles the bandwidth and allows for clearer calls. Lastly, Hearing Wellness allows users to see current loudness levels and provides accumulated exposure reports.

Owners will be able to toggle conversation mode inside of the Pixel Buds app, while the other two features are just there moving forward.

// @MishaalRahman | @Za_Raczke