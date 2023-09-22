This week featured not one but two One UI 6 Beta updates for the Galaxy S23 series. Both appear to be quite minor and are here mostly to address lingering bugs, because the stable update could really be around the corner, assuming Google figures out how to ship stable Android 14 in the near future.

The updates for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are arriving as builds ZWIB and ZWIC (previous update). The first build fixes a single bug, while the second update fixes at least 3 big bugs, talks about “many” improvements, and shares another list of known issues that are being worked on.

If you own a Galaxy S23 series phone, here’s everything in the newest One UI 6 Beta updates.

Galaxy S23 One UI 6 Update – Build ZWIB

Bug fixes

Fixed reset issue during AP power type setting when using WiFi AP that supports 6 GHz

Galaxy S23 One UI 6 Update – Build ZWIC

Bug fixes

Fixed the onboarding failure when retrying login after initializing Samsung Pass or logging out of Samsung account

Fixed the problem that voice recognition is not possible when you say “answer the phone” while receiving a call

Fixed the Google Assistant execution problem when swiping up in the gesture mode of the navigation bar

Many other improvements

Known issues

Motion photo is not available

Infinite reboot occurs when entering maintenance mode

Kids app cannot be installed after updating from One UI 5.0 to One UI 6.0. It will be installed in mid-September as a separate app (public open at the end of September)

These updates are live now and you can check for them by heading into Settings>Software update>Download and install.