Samsung announced today that Galaxy S22 owners in select markets can begin to access its new One UI 6 (Android 14) beta. For us here in the US, I wouldn’t start jumping for joy quite yet, as availability appears to be limited to Samsung’s home market of South Korea as of right now. That will surely change soon should all go smoothly.

Without providing a complete changelog, Samsung says in its brief announcement that, “In the beta version, you can be the first to use new features and experience various user experiences. The One UI beta program is a program we are creating together with you.”

Galaxy S23 owners have had the chance to be running One UI 6 for quite a bit. They recently received the third build of the beta, just in case you missed it.

Be on the lookout for signups to go live inside of the Samsung Members app, S22 owners.

// Samsung (Translated)