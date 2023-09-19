Fitbit’s big redesign is headed to phones today after first being announced a little over a month ago. The new design splits everything into 3 tabs (Today, Coach, and You) with new icons, a refined color palette throughout, more consistent charts of your health trends, and easier logging of health info, like steps and water intake.

We’ve talked about this previously, and the news is really about the app update rolling out starting today, so here is Google’s recap of the three different tabs you’ll dance between:

Today: In the refreshed ‘Today’ tab, you’ll see your top stats at a glance. Easily customize which metrics you’ll view based on your personal goals — whether it’s to be more active, sleep better or manage your stress. Better visualize your progress over the past day, month or year with more consistent charts, graphics and icons that show your health trends. Coach: Head to the new ‘Coach’ tab to find motivating health and fitness content. Here you can browse through a curated list of workouts and mindfulness sessions. Plus, your Fitbit Premium subscription unlocks even more content, like HIIT and dance cardio classes. Whether you’re looking to stay fit, eat healthier or sleep better, you’ll be able to more easily find the content you’re looking for with new filters. For example, filter workouts based on how much time you have and what equipment you want to use to find the perfect session. You: On the new ‘You’ tab, you can adjust personal details and goals, manage community connections and track achievements with redesigned badges. Navigate here to reflect on your progress, access assessments and reports, and connect with the people who matter to you most.

Be on the lookout for the update by hitting that Google Play link below.

Google Play Link: Fitbit App

// Google