Save $600 on Galaxy Z Flip 5 With Promotional Trade-In Values

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display

While having the latest and greatest devices is fun, there’s typically that pesky price tag getting in the way. Thanks to promotional trade-in values on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, you can get Samsung’s best flip phone yet at price as low as $399. That’s $600 off of its usual price.

In order to get the device for that low, you’ll need a nice trade-in device. Samsung’s site lists devices such as the Z Flip 4, Galaxy S23+, and select iPhones as eligible to receive the full $600 offer. On the bright side, lesser devices also currently have promotional trade-in values, so the chances of your phone having a decent value are somewhat high during this period. It’s at least worth a look if the Z Flip 5 has caught your eye recently.

Worst case scenario, Samsung offers a flat $200 trade-in value on any eligible Android device. And that’s instant savings, which is always better than a reimbursement process.

If it’s time for an upgrade, follow the link below.

Samsung Link

