CMF by Nothing Launch Scheduled for September 26

CMF, the relatively new sub brand of Nothing, has officially scheduled a launch for September 26. That’s a Tuesday. So far, that’s all we know.

Earlier this year, Nothing’s Carl Pei detailed that the brand would release a smartwatch and earbuds, but the event’s teaser doesn’t really clue us in on what to expect. Fingers crossed for a watch, since we have enough earbud options in the world as it is.

As it stands, CMF’s mission is to deliver clean designs at affordable pricing. Guess we’ll see how that plays out later this month, and maybe more importantly, we’ll see which markets are being targeted by CMF.

I still don’t know what CMF stands for.