The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ reached their 4th birthday a month ago, and since these phones were launched before Samsung was committing to 5 years of security patches, their run is done. The Galaxy Note 10 line has received its final update or is at least no longer expecting to see new updates going forward.

Samsung removed the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ from its security update tracking this morning. This comes after the Note 10 line was dropped to a quarterly update schedule a year ago, almost to the day.

The last update to hit the Galaxy Note 10 in the US was only a few weeks ago through Verizon. Each phone received the August 2023 security patch, so both are currently up-to-date as they continue to exist in the pockets of a small group of folks. Here’s to hoping those friends decide it’s time to upgrade in the near future .

With the Note 10 now retired, the Galaxy Note 20 line is the last of the Note series to continue to see regular support. At this time, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are still receiving monthly security patches and should for up to another 2 years. The Note 20 line was one of the first to be a part of Samsung’s 5-year security patch commitment, although that bit of news at the time was thought to only involve Enterprise Edition phones. However, the Galaxy S20 is still receiving monthly updates when it should have been cut to quarterly updates earlier this year, so there is hope that the Note 20 will as well.

Unless Samsung give us a Galaxy Note revival, we are officially down to just one model.

On a related note, the original Galaxy Z Flip has now been dropped to the quarterly update schedule.

// Samsung