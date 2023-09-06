Pixel Watch App September Update Arrives With 4 Changes

We might still be waiting for a September Pixel device update, but the Pixel Watch is seeing its companion app receive an update at this time. Google shared the new this morning, laying out 4 changes that deal with Google Accounts, where you can find other devices, and other general fixes to the app.

The new update is rolling out right away as build 1.4.0.559745056 for those with a Pixel Watch.

The biggest change is probably that you can now sign-in to the Pixel Watch app with your Google Account. That will then let you link your watch to a Google Account, which Google recommends you match to the Google Account on the watch itself. There must be some left of account info syncing going on here or planned for the future.

Two other noteworthy changes are the devices section being moved into the top left icon where you can switch between devices or add a new one, like the Pixel Watch 2 in a few weeks. And finally, there are bug fixes “to improve the quality of the Watch app.”

Hit that link below to see if the update is waiting for you on Google Play.

Google Play Link: Pixel Watch

// Google