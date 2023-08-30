Shortly after Google shared the date for the reveal of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google’s new phones stopped through the FCC as they need to before they can be sold. We have at least 5 specific phones at the FCC, one of which we’re pretty sure we can identify.

The four new Google “phone” devices that we’re somewhat confused about are under FCC IDs as G9BQD, GZPF0, GPJ41, and GKWS6. The documents specifically mention the four of these devices as being identical with 5G mmW the only difference. The “parent” model of them all is G9BQD. Oddly, GKWS6 is the model that has 5G mmW. My guess is that these are different versions of the Pixel 8.

I say that because the fifth “phone” is FCC ID G1MNW. The biggest tell of this final G1MNW device is the included Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, which Google has only ever included in its Pro models of phones, so this is very likely to be the Pixel 8 Pro. As far as I can tell, it is not referenced with any other devices that hit the FCC today. It also has 5G mmW support.

The rest of the story here shows all of the GSM, LTE, and important 5G bands available to Google’s new phones. We also have Bluetooth, NFC, WPT (wireless charging), and UWB in that lone device.

Pixel 8 Network Bands

Pixel 8 Pro Network Bands

So yeah, we have Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones at the FCC just in time to launch. We had the Pixel Watch 2 there a couple of weeks ago, so that pretty much concludes our FCC watch for now. Well, unless Google has any surprises in store. Here’s to hoping they do – surprises are fun.

// FCC: G9BQD, GPJ41, GKWS6, GZPF0, G1MNW