Before we get going here, let’s make one thing clear – Google has not officially released Android 14 yet. We have been through several betas and are expecting it soon, but they have not announced the global, stable release of it. Got it?

That in mind, OnePlus has gone ahead and announced that OxygenOS 14, which is based off of Android 14, will release to select OnePlus phones September 25. In other words, Google must be planning to release Android 14 at some point very soon in order for OnePlus to be able to do the same. That’s fun!

OnePlus didn’t layout all of the features to look forward to, only that it will introduce a “range of exciting features designed to deliver enhanced user experiences.” They are also including something they have named the Trinity Engine. This is an achievement of “greater synergy between hardware and software” that allows OnePlus phones to offer improved “power consumption efficiency, better multi-tasking capability, and more enduring fast and smooth experience.” That’s happening thanks to “six innovative technologies, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering.”

Once we get additional details on the OxygenOS 14 update and drop it on one of our review units, we’ll be sure to share more.

The OxygenOS 14 beta program is currently available to the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3, and OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus 10 Pro should open up here shortly. Expect the update on these devices first.