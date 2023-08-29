Google Kills Pixel Pass Subscription Service

With the introduction of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back in 2021, Google also announced a new subscription service called Pixel Pass. This Pixel Pass would allow you to pay a monthly fee to cover the newest Pixel phone, your YouTube Premium subscription, storage with Google One, and Google Play Pass. Today, Google quietly discontinued the Pixel Pass (effective August 29), so I hope you weren’t expecting to take advantage with the Pixel 8 series in a couple of months.

On a freshly posted support page, Google attempts to explain why Pixel Pass is being discontinued, but doesn’t offer much. Their reasoning essentially boils down to wanting to give users more flexibility in the services they pay for and that they will evaluate future offers based on your feedback.

Going forward, you won’t be able to subscribe to the Pixel Pass for any phones from Google. For those who are existing subscribers, your Pixel Pass will end 2 years from when your Pixel Pass device shipped. You won’t be able to renew at the end of that 2-year term or upgrade to a new Pixel Phone through Pixel Pass.

OK, but what happens at the end of 2 years to all of those services, like YouTube Premium, Google One, and Google Play Pass? Google says that they don’t want your service to be interrupted, so they’ll just renew it automatically until you cancel, which would mean that you’ll pay for them at a discounted rate. You should see an email on September 29 explaining this and providing that rate – the email subject will be “Important update on Pixel Pass.”

And that’s most of the big news here. Google is killing off the Pixel Pass right before the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ship. Current subscribers will continue on the Pixel Pass until the end of their 2-year term. After that, they’ll have to subscribe to all of the Pixel Pass services individually.

RIP, Pixel Pass.