Everything You Need to Know About ‘Pixel Pass’

Google’s new Pixel Pass subscription is live, allowing Pixel fans to get a new Pixel phone and a group of Google services all under the same monthly bill. It exists for the sake of convenience, though, there’s plenty to know before you go signing up. Have a look below if you’re interested in Pixel Pass.

What is Pixel Pass?

Pixel Pass is a monthly subscription offered by Google that packages a number of items into one single monthly bill for your convenience.

What Do I Get With Pixel Pass?

With Pixel Pass, you get a Pixel phone and an upgrade after two years. With your Pixel phone, you get device protection, 200GB of Google One storage, YouTube Premium, plus Google Play Pass. Expanding on Device Protection, it includes an additional year of coverage for mechanical breakdown (in addition to the one-year manufacturer warranty), and up to two claims of accidental damage coverage for two years. Claim coverage subject to deductible(s).

Where Can I Get Pixel Pass?

Pixel Pass if offered via the Google Store and Google Fi.

How Do I Sign Up for Pixel Pass?

Signing up for Pixel Pass requires you to apply for a credit application via Synchrony Bank.

How Much is Pixel Pass?

Subscription prices start at $45/month for a Pixel 6 and $55/month for a Pixel 6 Pro. Do note that device upgrades may change the monthly price and your initial price is not locked in or guaranteed over the life of the Pixel Pass. Additionally, if you cancel during the 24-month cycle, you will be required to pay the remaining value of your Pixel device at a non-discounted price, and your access to bundled services will terminate.

Should You Subscribe to Pixel Pass?

This isn’t a yes/no question. If you find it more convenient to have all of your favorite Google services and your actual device tied to the same monthly bill, then by all means. However, many people may not want to apply for a credit application and may also not want to be tied to the same phone for two years. For others, that won’t be an issue. It will depend on your own personal situation.