I sit a lot for this job, so naturally, a comfy chair is important to me. Thankfully, a lot of people also like comfy chairs and many companies are out there trying to make good chairs for people like us. One of those companies is FlexiSpot, who is well known in the office space for making not just chairs, but standing desks, too. You’ve likely seen their name when and if for browsing in either of these categories.

Recently, FlexiSpot reached out and offered me its latest C7 office chair to review. I said I’d only do it if I could get a second chair to give away and they obliged. So, allow me to tell you about the C7 chair and then we can get to the good stuff.

What I Like About It

Right off the bat, assembly was easy. There’s a short video that can walk you through the process, but there’s only about 10 bolts you need to screw in and you’re done. It took me about 15 minutes in total. Compared to other chairs, it was light work.

The C7 is hyped as a “premium ergonomic” chair. It’s designed to offer a lot of lumbar (lower back) support, regardless of how you’re sitting in it. For my back, this has been ideal, as what I’ve come to discover with gaming chairs and their scooped design, they don’t quite offer enough lower back support unless I am using a special pillow for added support. Whether I’m in the reclined position with my feet up watching YouTube videos or sitting straight up busting out a review, my lower back felt good and supported. This came in handy for my review on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, written entirely from the C7 chair.

The materials and overall build quality seem top notch, too. The C7 has no leather, as its top is a mesh for breathability and its seat is a cushiony foam material with a fabric layer on top. There’s also a model that has a mesh seat. The foam bottom feels pretty great, but what I’ve really enjoyed is how wide it feels coming from past chairs I’ve used. I like having a bit of wiggle room for my butt, as I also tend to go into more of a crosslegged sitting position at times. The C7 is perfect for that and they even market it as such.

One downside I’ve had coming from leather chairs is the cloth covered seat cushion. I have two dogs, one of which sheds very long white hairs. These hairs have no trouble getting stuck in this cushion and it’s not very attractive. If you have dogs, beware.

The price for a new C7 base model is $499, but currently FlexiSpot has a sale going on which brings the price down to just $369. There’s also a C7 Air model (mesh throughout) for $419 and a C7 Air w/ Footrest attachment for $499. Full transparency, I’m mad I didn’t get sent the footrest model. That would’ve been my jam.

If you don’t think you’re lucky enough to win a C7 chair below, I highly recommend picking one up and giving it a try. FlexiSpot offers a risk-free 30-day return policy, which ain’t too bad. Follow the link below to check it out. Now, onto the giveaway!

C7 Chair Giveaway

Prize: 1 (one) C7 Ergonomic Office Chair

How to Enter

FlexiSpot C7 Giveaway



Winner: We will randomly select 1 (one) winner and email them via the contact information provided to the Gleam widget on Monday, September 4 at 10AM Pacific.