As a part of a feature drop-like announcement last week for upcoming features to the NFL experience on YouTube and YouTube TV, Google said that it would soon offer a student plan for NFL Sunday Ticket. Because the season is almost upon us, they didn’t have much time before they needed to make it official, so today, they appear to have done just that.

The NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan for YouTube has been revealed and it is priced quite nicely. If you have are a student that’s enrolled in an accredited college or university, prepare to save hundreds on Sunday Ticket over everyone else.

Once the plan is live (we aren’t seeing it yet), NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan will cost $109 for the entire season. Additionally, it can bundled with NFL RedZone for $10 more.

For comparison, NFL Sunday Ticket for non-students costs at least $399, and that’s as a promotional price for this first year. If you want RedZone added, you’ll then pay $439. Students, who are often on a strict budget, you are looking at $290 in savings for Sunday Ticket, with even more if you want RedZone too.

Pricing in mind, understand that the student plan is not the same as the non-student plan. Here is exactly what you get with the package, according to this support page:

Watch regular season Sunday afternoon games carried on CBS and FOX on channels not available in your local area. So if you’re a New England Patriots fan living in Chicago, you can watch all of the Sunday “Pats” games that aren’t shown on networks in your local market.

Preseason games, postseason games, and locally and nationally broadcast games are not included with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Student Plans do not include family sharing, and only include one signed-in device and one concurrent stream at a time.

That last bullet is going to disappoint many of you, as this is essentially a single-stream option. Google explains this plan only being “intended for individual students,” not an entire family. If you want the multi-stream action, you’ll have to pay for the full service.

Who is eligible for the NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan? Below are the few restrictions:

Be 18 years of age or older.

Be enrolled as a student at an accredited college or university.

Be verified as a student by SheerID.

To get signed up, you’ll head to the youtube.com/nfl page, tap the “Get NFL Sunday Ticket” button, and then look for an option labeled “Eligible students can save with a student plan.” We aren’t currently seeing it, but assume it’ll go live shortly.

Once subscribed, You’ll access your plan and games through YouTube as a YouTube Primetime channel.

