There are various reasons to pre-order a Samsung device before tomorrow, especially if you’re in the market for a new phone, tablet, or smartwatch. The big one is saving money. For those who order a device before tomorrow, you’ll receive an instant device discount, as well as a free storage upgrade should you go with either a new Galaxy foldable or Galaxy S9 tablet. That equals big savings right off the bat.

You’ve likely already heard us talk about Samsung’s trade-in values, too. During the pre-order period, Samsung has enabled its “enhanced” trade-in values, which is never a bad thing. On top of that, for anyone eligible to take advantage of Samsung’s Education discount, you can save up to an additional 15% on your purchase. Just as an example, let’s say you have last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 as a trade-in and want to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Using your trade-in, the reservation bonus of $50, plus the Education offer (they have military and first responder discounts, too!), you can get your phone for well under $100.

After tomorrow, don’t worry, we won’t bug you about pre-ordering these devices anymore. However, don’t be mad at us when they become much more costly to purchase. We tried to tell you.

Check out the deals by following the links below for whichever device you’re more interested in.

Samsung Pre-Order Links: