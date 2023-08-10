Android 14 Beta 5 is Here for Pixel Devices!

Google released Beta 5 of Android 14 for Pixel devices this morning, giving most Pixel device owners something fun to do today. Beta 5 is the last scheduled update in the Android 14 beat program, meaning this should be the last build we receive before Android 14 goes stable. Official release is right around the corner.

According to the Android team, if you’re a developer, it’s time to get your act together and ensure your app is ready for the update set to take place what should be in September. Below are all of the details for Beta 5.

Android 14 Beta 5 Release Info

Release date: August 10, 2023

Build: UPB5.230623.003

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2023

Google Play services: 23.18.18

Android 14 Beta 5 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device using a PIN, TalkBack provides incorrect audio.

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi scanning was consuming too much battery.

Fixed an issue where some pictures would glitch with extra shadow blocks.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, the fingerprint sensor icon wouldn’t appear as expected.

Fixed an issue where voice over Wi-Fi wasn’t enabled by default.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the device loses antenna ranging session information and cannot recover it.

Fixed an issue where an extraneous white bar would appear in some apps.

Fixed a background color issue with the UI used to add a shortcut to the home screen.

Fixed a launcher issue that was causing frequent crashes and other quality issues.

Fixed an issue on Pixel tablets where user interaction during the transition from screen saver to low-light clock causes a SysUI crash.

Fixed a Pixel Fold issue where tapping would fail to wake the device.

Fixed a Pixel Fold issue where the system buttons would have inconsistent positions after folding and unfolding.

Fixed an issue causing SysUI crashes when removing an app pair in landscape.

Fixed an issue the launcher doesn’t fully render after setup.

Fixed an issue where the system displayed an incorrect mobile connection type.

Fixed an issue where navigating back to exit an app leads to users no longer being able to open the app.

Fixed an issue where wallpaper previews were sometimes blank.

Fixed an issue where the system theme changes from yellow to pink after rebooting.

Fixed an overscroll issue with ScrollView.

Fixed an issue where certain color palettes were difficult to see when the lock screen was activated.

Fixed an issue where users couldn’t enable battery sharing if a work profile exists on the device.

Fixed an issue where a tablet screen inappropriately turns off when docked.

Fixed an issue where the device policy manager was preventing notifications from appearing.

Fixed an issue where group notifications couldn’t be expanded.

Fixed an issue where the lockscreen didn’t properly display the clock.

Fixed various camera issues that were causing crashes and reductions in quality.

Fixed an issue with power consumption during video playback.

Fixed a Weather clock rendering issue.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen customization preview didn’t match the end result.

Fixed an issue that was causing the wallpaper selection screen to crash.

Fixed an issue where Pixel devices weren’t connecting with some routers.

Fixed a toast search result issue where the color was too similar with the background color.

Fixed an issue where tapping a notification before using facial unlock does not open the notification.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold where two clocks were displayed at the same time when in widescreen.

Fixed an issue where widgets would overlap and stack incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where closing the PiP window doesn’t stop YouTube playback.

Fixed an issue with switching call audio sources.

Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device, only the background appears.

Fixed an issue with dragging folders to remove them.

How to get Android 14 Beta 5 on your Pixel

Most of you have probably downloaded Android 14 Beta to your Pixel phone at this point if you are at all into testing new software. So if you already have it, the updates should be flowing shortly to the Pixel 4a 5G up through the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a. For those not sure how to get this latest 4 update, let’s talk about that.

The Android 14 Beta 5 is available to:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 14 Beta 5 on device is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 14 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s still an option! We’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images are available too. You’ll find Android 14 Beta 5 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 14 Beta build: If you are already on an Android 14 beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 5 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

// Android Developers Blog